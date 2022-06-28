Editor, the Advocate:
Why do politicians, whenever they hear their enemies saying untrue things, resort to using words like “lies” and “liar”? Even worse, we see this incendiary language bleeding out into some segments of society. Maybe we should stop and ask ourselves: is calling our enemies “liars” helpful?
What’s a “lie”? Or its vessel, the “liar”? These words, in their natural habitat of common speech, work quite simply: when we say “Lucy’s lying” we mean that she’s saying something untrue—and she knows it’s untrue. A liar intentionally says something untrue to deceive people.
Back to these politicians. Usually, when they say “Democrats are lying” or “The right is spreading lies” they’re attacking statements that are untrue (although sometimes a “lie” is merely “misleading”). And usually, there’s no way to know if the “liar” is intentionally misleading people. See, that’s the problem: politicians are essentially pretending to be mind-readers, pretending to know their enemies are intentionally misleading people. I’m not denying that people lie, especially politicians, and that they should be called out when they’re evidently lying. In fact, that’s my stance: speech should only go as far as the evidence goes.
Besides that problem, I can think of two other ways flinging that “liar” label around hurts our political discourse.
It contributes to political polarization. When Republicans decide that “Senator Lucy is lying” they’re not just saying she’s saying something untrue. They’re saying something about her moral character: “She’s a deceiver, maybe even evil.” Now, a simple discussion about facts has become a moral battle.
It shuts down any potential for conversation. Saying “Senator Lucy’s saying something untrue” leaves the door open. We’re free to think: “Maybe she is lying. Or maybe she’s not lying. Maybe she’s just an ignoramus, and we can bring her to the truth. Hey, Lucy, let’s have a conversation.” But if we’re convinced that Lucy’s lying, there’s no “convincing” her. "No conversation, because that liar is going to stick to that awful lie. Remember, she’s evil. Our only option is burning it into people’s brains that Lucyfer is a liar. That might teach her. And if not, at least we’ll be making an example of her.”
I don’t expect politicians to refrain from using “L” words. I can only hope that anyone who reads this might confine their speech to what the evidence actually suggests.
James Wenske, Moulton
