Editor, the Advocate:
Schools: Classrooms are incubators. Children, also staff, come from all directions and, in season, some bring flu. It spreads. This is true world over. But flu is flu and most everyone handles it with discomfort. It’s a misery but we survive.
Classrooms & COVID-19: Optimistic attendance plans were made weeks ago. But that was then and now is now. COVID-19 has become a jumping wildfire running throughout this state. Flu in the incubator we can manage. But COVID-19 is a different animal. It might just give a headache, might only kill your senses of smell and taste, or it might put you in a refrigerated van with a coded label on your toe. It’s definitely not the flu.
The challenge: Imagine 50% coming in as spreaders and the teacher in full PPE. Can we safely get the teacher down to just mask and goggles? Can we, every day, have assurance that all entering the room are clear of COVID-19? If no assurance is possible, the classroom must be considered unsafe. The only way through this fright appears to be 100% online teaching. Just go for it.
Frank Ingram, Beeville
