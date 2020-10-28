Editor, the Advocate:
The presidential debate presented a glimpse into a couple of possible futures. Choosing one of the two or three instructive moments, I point to an early exchange where Mr. Trump, speaking of the virus, and a promise of related medical advances and logistical preparations, stated “…we are learning to live with it…” Whereupon Mr. Biden, repeating his prediction of a doubling of the death toll before year’s end, retorted, “…learning to die…!”
I suppose that Mr. Biden, as on other occasions, hoped to hang blame for every COVID-19-related death on Mr. Trump and ballyhoo more to come. And I believe that, complete with dire resignation, is the intended message.
But there was something much more telling than dreary campaign warnings. I recognized a clear distinction between the two candidates. I saw one man determinedly embracing life and another, filled with pessimism, hoping to survive.
Mr. Biden and his heartbeat-away partner have spent the better part of the last seven or eight months in caution and repose in their basement campaign, while Mr. Trump has characteristically spent that time on the front line doing. And, all the while, he has withstood incessant vilifying and intentionally divisive accusations. Maybe his rest carried Mr. Biden through the 90-minute debate – just. But I wonder what next spring would reveal should the B&H message prevail.
Another bureaucratized president, tired and pessimistic? An unintended consequence? I’d prefer we follow Trump’s example of relentless energy and unapologetic optimism. I did. I chose life. I voted Trump.
Walter Womack, McFaddin
