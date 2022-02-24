Editor, the Advocate:
I have had the privilege of knowing Kenneth Sexton, a native Victorian for over 45 years. It did not surprise me at all when Kenneth threw his hat into the political ring this year.
As a native Victorian, Kenneth sees a need to become involved in order to improve Victoria County. He hopes to help Victoria grow economically and aesthetically to its full potential.
In meeting Kenneth, one will take away his eagerness to become a transparent voice for the people of our area. He’s a good ole’ boy who makes a friend in all those he meets. His determination to learn and get familiar with the expected duties reflects his work ethics and willingness to make a difference for you and me.
Kenneth has many traits that make him right for this position such as being a successful businessman, but the one that stands out most is he will be a new fresh commissioner for Precinct 4. A commissioner with fresh ideas, a transparent voice, a fiscal conservative, and an eagerness to work for the people of Victoria County. Therefore, please take time to vote for Kenneth Sexton on Tuesday, March 1 and make Victoria County a great place to live.
Carl Koch, Victoria
