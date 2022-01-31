Editor, the Advocate:
My family and I have lived in the Inez area for 15 years, and for 12 of those years Clint Ives has been our County Commissioner. I have found Clint to be courteous and professional, and very responsive to county-related issues that arise. I appreciate Clint working to keep our roads maintained out here, and working with others on Commissioners Court to cut county taxes and hold tax rates down (a big plus for my family and me).
Clint is clearly passionate about what he does, and sincerely cares about his constituents. Particularly important to us was a running battle involving the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to end disposal of toxic waste sludge in our area. As a landowner involved in that fight, I saw first-hand how tenaciously Clint represented Victoria County and landowners in dealing with complex issues at the state level.
Clint doesn't just help improve our area as County Commissioner, he stays involved in other ways like his service with the Industrial Education Foundation. He has mentored county jail inmates as a ministry volunteer, works with our 4-H and FFA groups, and coached Little League teams. He is a dedicated husband and father, and I will be proud to vote for him in the March 1 Republican Primary. For stellar county government here, just remember "Aim high, vote Ives."
Cindy Doyle, Inez
