Editor, the Advocate:
I find that I need to apologize to Boutique Airlines and their Victoria employees. I said that the airline did not code share with other airlines and that luggage checked in Victoria had to be retrieved at IAH or DFW to be tagged for the final destination. I also said that passengers had to clear security again in Houston and and Dallas. I find that I was wrong on both counts and do sincerely apologize. I made my erroneous statements because I had bad information and failed to verify it. Again, I apologize.
I formally withdraw my misgivings about flying out of Victoria if Boutique Airlines wins the competition with SkyWest and do hope they are chosen to provide the air service from VCT as I believe their airplanes provide a more reasonable number of seats than SkyWest’s 50 seat jets.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
