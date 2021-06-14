Editor, the Advocate:
As we near a special election for Mayor we should remind ourselves of the importance of the position of Mayor, a position that requires a high level of integrity.
That person should command the respect of all citizens. It is a respect borne by a confident knowledge that the person elected by us will do the right thing for all the citizens of our city.
They will serve without fail to do what is the best for the whole city because they possess that necessary integrity. Jeff Bauknight has that kind of integrity.
No one asked me to write a letter of endorsement but I am in a unique position. I have worked with Jeff Bauknight during my time serving on City Council. I have worked with Emett Alvarez as well. From that experience there is one person who is most qualified to lead the city into the future. You are urged to vote for Jeff Bauknight for Mayor in the upcoming July 3 special election.
The turnout is expected to be very low so your vote is amplified many times by those who do not recognize the importance of this election and will choose not to vote. Integrity counts so let your voice be heard.
Tom Halepaska, former city council member, former mayor pro tem, Victoria
