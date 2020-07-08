Editor, the Advocate:
Dale Fowler is the candidate needed as Sheriff of Victoria County because of his desire to serve his community and ability to unselfishly lead his team members on to success.
My observations of Dale’s fitness for the work of Sheriff are informed by the 15 years I worked alongside him at the Victoria Economic Development Corporation. Our work together to fulfill the mission of supporting job growth and capital investment through marketing efforts is, at its very heart, a community first mission. Our work took us all over the country and even abroad to promote Victoria as a place to grow your business. His belief in serving the community in this way motivated him to perform nobly and successfully for many years.
Further, Dale took a personal interest in my growth as a professional in economic development. His genuine belief was to surround himself with team members that had the desire to evolve as professionals and then provide the support necessary for them to achieve great success – a philosophy he will uphold in his leadership as Sheriff.
I now serve as President & CEO of my own economic development team in large part, due to his leadership. Many times prior to my departure I had opportunities to work in other communities; but I remained part of Dale’s team because of the positive work environment he fostered.
Please cast your vote for Dale Fowler for Victoria County Sheriff on July 14th to secure sound leadership for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrian S. Cannady, Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.