Editor, the Advocate:
It has been my pleasure to know and work with Ashley Garcia Hernandez all of her working life. First as her supervisor at a car business in Victoria, and now as a dealership customer and taxpayer in Victoria County, both professionally and personally.
Ashley is not a politician. She is a hard-working citizen of Victoria County – just like you and me.
She has worked her way up the ladder of success because of her tremendous work ethic and desire to serve the citizens of Victoria County.
Please vote for Ashley Hernandez for Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Lynna J Briggs, Victoria
