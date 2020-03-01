Editor, the Advocate:
Recently we’ve heard a lot about Gary Burns not working with the majority of the commissioners’ court on one single issue.
Personally, I admire a person who speaks up for what he believes even when he knows that he stands alone. It is easy to agree; it’s difficult to voice your beliefs when yours is the only dissenting vote.
But let’s talk about what Gary has done in his years on the court. Gary worked to alleviate major flooding problems in Quail Creek. He partnered with VISD at Aloe School, to improve safety, including building a second exit. Pretty great cooperative effort between governments.
Gary led in developing the county grant department and helped pass legislation establishing the Victoria County Groundwater Conservation District.
When Saxet Lake Park was discussed for elimination, Gary put the entire operation into the Precinct 3 budget. Later he converted it into Patriot Park, honoring veterans and first responders, and built the Wall of Honor. It is no longer an eyesore, but a beautiful place for families.
At the airport, Gary headed the demolition of 20 unusable buildings, using grant funds, with sale of salvage materials providing the grant match required. In cooperation with others, fiber optics were installed and numerous repairs were done.
A major accomplishment was Gary’s leadership to obtain the Regional Veterans Center to help underserved veterans in our area. He did this while saving thousands in public funds through smart partnerships.
Let’s keep this active commissioner. Reelect Gary Burns!
Helen R. Walker, Victoria
(0) comments
