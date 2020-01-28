Editor, the Advocate:
I want to send a huge shout out and prayers for one of our most admired Officers, Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, running for sheriff in Victoria County. When she wins, she will be the first female sheriff.
She is a natural leader with a big personality that far exceeds her petite stature. She’s a straight shooter who is firm, fair and consistent. That is why I think she gets the respect she does from citizens and her fellow coworkers.
She is a great role model for women in law enforcement. She has been the best mentor to many of us (past and present) in law enforcement. She is paving the way every day for women in Victoria and beyond. I personally look up to her still to this day, even though I am not in the profession anymore. She was my instructor in the Victoria College Police Academy in 2008. We worked together at the sheriff’s office and then when I worked in the municipal court for the City of Victoria.
I was a proud Victoria resident for over 20 years, I am so excited for her. I know she will lead the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office with dignity and grace. I wish her the best of luck in this election; so, good luck sister in blue, we are rooting for you! I’m lucky to get to call her my friend and a mentor for many years.
Kristy May, Boerne
