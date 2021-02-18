Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is in response to an article by Mr. Zuck in the Revista de Victoria. I respectfully disagree with the article (great analogy though).
Mr. Zuck failed to point out the upkeep and the ever rising cost of living expenses each year. The cost of maintaining in year one and year 10 or 15 will be quite different and must be acknowledged.
As an educator by career and former teacher in VISD, I never worked with a school board that “allowed” our schools to fall into disrepair or attempted to “fool” anyone. We (my family, our community, our school board) want to have the best facilities and educators as that entices the growth of our community and entices our children to come back here and live here and raise their families.
Thus, we have a thriving and growing community, great schools, great families-we all win.
Teresa French, Victoria
