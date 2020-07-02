Editor, the Advocate:
I’ve read the campaign literature from both candidates and watched their debates. My conclusion: Both are good men, have adequate law enforcement experience and understanding of the job. Both have valid ideas for improving the department. But only one has executive leadership, budgeting, and networking experience at a level needed to actually run the organization.
One thing I learned in my career in human resources management is that the best shop foreman or middle manager is rarely the best candidate for CEO. Most corporations recruit for the CEO position from outside the organization. Why? Because different personalities and experiences are needed at the executive level, along with a fresh perspective and vision. Justin Marr would almost certainly make a good chief deputy. But Dale Fowler would clearly make the best county sheriff.
Please join me in voting for Dale Fowler for sheriff in the July 14 runoff election.
John Earle, Victoria
