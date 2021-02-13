Editor, the Advocate:
The recent letter to the editor where Donald Trump is compared to zealots and dictators such as Josef Stalin is worthy of a response.
Our former president was far from perfect, as most would agree, but who is perfect besides Jesus Christ himself?
The reason president Trump commanded and still commands such loyalty is because Americans finally found a politician who follows through on his promises. And more importantly, governs the way our Constitution designed our government to work — for the people. An American first agenda only added to his popularity among hard-working, tax-paying Americans. President Trump stood up for America and is the only politician who ever had the courage to stand up to China and the Chinese Communist Party.
Trump’s accomplishments in his four years as president are impressive and he will be recognized as one of the greatest Presidents in America’s history. It is interesting that a reader is still this worked up about a former president that he would bother writing a letter trying to smear his character. What is his concern?
Could it be the same concern that is driving the Democrats to hold an impeachment trial against a president who no longer holds the office? That concern is that President Trump is not going anywhere and he will be back to run for President again in 2024 and his 75 million plus “cult” members cannot wait.
Cory Housworth, Port Lavaca
