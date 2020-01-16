Editor, the Advocate:
I had a dream last night. In the dream, I saw the Victoria Advocate building in Victoria abandoned and empty. It upset me so much, so I looked on the internet for the Victoria Advocate website and found your video: Victoria Advocate moves to One O’Connor.
Before my dream, I had no idea the Advocate was moving!
My father, W.G. (Bill) Safar, worked for the Victoria Advocate for many years (30+). I grew up visiting him in the old building and have very fond memories of it and the people who worked there.
I remember the old press and the smell of the ink. I remember the hot news coming in on the old teletype machines. My dad worked there as a typesetter from the late 1950s until he retired, which I believe was in the 1980s. I remember him setting type before the newer offset presses were invented. He had worked on a newspaper all of his adult life. I believe he worked for the El Campo Leader and the Schulenburg Sticker before he came to Victoria. After he retired, he still worked with printing. He had an old Kluge press in his garage and had a printing business, Safar Printing.
I hope the old building can be a museum. I hope all of you enjoy your new building. I still can’t believe that I had that dream! I live in Stafford, Texas, and have not been in Victoria for some time. I had no idea the Advocate was moving before I dreamed about it!
I grew up in Victoria. I went to Nazareth Academy 1954-62, Patti Welder Junior High 1962-63, Victoria high school 1963-66, and Victoria College 1966-68.
Gwen (Safar) Reinke, Stafford
