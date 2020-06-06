Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I am a former Victoria County Sheriff’s Deputy (I still hold a Master Peace Officer certification). I write to urge Victoria voters to elect Sgt. Justin Marr as sheriff. I did not serve with Sgt. Marr, but I have closely followed his career and campaign. He has served the Sheriff’s Office and Victoria’s citizens for 22 years.

He began service as a jailer in the detention division and presently serves as a field training officer and platoon commander in the enforcement division.

Along the way he graduated the Victoria College Police Academy (Valedictorian of his class) and completed advanced leadership training programs sponsored by various law enforcement organizations, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He is a full-time career law enforcement professional. He has demonstrated his understanding of the problems which, unfortunately, have plagued the sheriff’s office during the prior administration. He is prepared to correct these long-standing deficiencies.

At a time when too many fine law enforcement professionals have left the Sheriff’s Office for various reasons, Sgt. Marr has remained steadfast in his dedication to serve the people of Victoria County in a challenging and often dangerous position.

He and his wife Jennifer and their children, Katlyn and Garrett, are deeply rooted in this community. It is time for Victoria County to have a sheriff who has dedicated his life and career to law enforcement and public safety. Please join me, my family, and friends in electing Justin Marr for Victoria County sheriff on July 14. Early voting begins June 29.

Jackie Dick, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.