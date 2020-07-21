Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who made my retirement very special. Thanks to everyone who expressed their thanks, appreciation and best wishes. Thanks to everyone and the organizations and businesses for your cards, gift cards and other gifts. Thanks also to the Victoria Advocate, Shiner Gazette and Yoakum Herald Times for the nice articles and to Senator Kolkhorst for the Texas Senate Proclamation noting my career and retirement.
May God Bless Each of You,
Ronnie Leck, Shiner
