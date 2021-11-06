Editor, the Advocate:
Dan Hiller did a great job in his letter to you explaining why the Stroman school building is in such bad condition. Thank you, Mr. Hiller.
Before the Victoria school district tears down that building, I would like to remind folks of the contributions Oscar Stroman made to the town.
Mr. Stroman taught the speech classes at Patti Welder High School and his students won many UIL awards competing through the 1940s and 1950s.
Also, Mr. Stroman coached tennis at Patti Welder. He encouraged every family who had an asthmatic child to put that child into playing tennis. My parents started me in Stroman’s summer class the year I started sixth grade. I had never been able to exercise enough to get overheated. I would have to sit down to cool down, rest and quit wheezing after any short game of chase around our lawn. I followed the rest, cool down routine the first few months of learning tennis. When I started wheezing, I would sit on the bench until I cooled off, then go again.
Before I was a high school senior in 1958, I could run and play in tournaments all day. Once, my doubles partner Frankie Bruce and I played two matches at Corpus Christi after I had played two singles matches, all on the same day. That’s a lot of running – I lost seven pounds that day. But we had won. And I never had an asthma attack.
Mr. Stroman never fussed at us or yelled when we messed up. He would just call us to the sidelines and point out if we were doing something that could be corrected. If he was pleased with our play, he would smile and congratulate us when we won, very low-key always. An easy man to work for.
In the meantime, he was teaching the men’s Bible class at First Methodist Church every Sunday morning. I think he taught that class for 40 years. My dad said it was a great class he enjoyed attending.
My family was very pleased that the school was named for that exceptional man. I would hope that if the school is rebuilt as a STEM campus, it will retain his name.
And so, if your family has a child who needs help with asthma, start him or her to playing tennis. Who knows, you might get to see them on TV at Wimbledon someday.
Janet York Custer, Port Lavaca
