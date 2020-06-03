Editor, the Advocate:
After the primary election ended, many asked whom I would support in the upcoming Victoria County Sheriff’s election. I needed time to decompress from my involvement in running for office before making that decision. I wanted to discuss with each runoff candidate issues regarding the VCSO and our community. I collected insights on their plans and the positions they hold. It was my desire to build a more efficient Victoria County Sheriff’s Office that would work with the community to build a stronger Victoria County. That is still my desire whether I am at the helm or not.
With that said, I have made the decision to endorse Justin Marr. I met Justin in 2007 while working at the VCSO. We worked cases involving meth labs, human smuggling, and many other serious crimes. During a recent conversation, I recognized that Justin would address the concerns currently afflicting the VCSO that can no longer be put off. I trust that Justin will address these issues and support the divisions within the office that have made a positive impact on this county and its residents.
We are amid concerning times, and the position of sheriff is one of our county’s last stand of protection. We need a sheriff that will:
- Not forget the privilege it is to serve the people.
- Lead and unite our community.
- Build up the VCSO.
I am prayerful that Justin Marr will be that person.
Join me and vote Justin Marr for cheriff.
Detective Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, Victoria
