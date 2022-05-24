Editor, the Advocate:
What is the difference between a democracy and a republic? It is a difference important enough to our founders to write in Article IV Section 4 to “guarantee to each state in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” It is also in our Pledge of Allegiance to the Republic for which it stands. Republics are based upon the rule of law. What law? The Declaration of Independence references the “Laws of Nature and Natures God.” There is a moral standard necessary for a republic. Alexis de Tocqueville, “...while the law permits the Americans to do what they please, religion prevents them from conceiving, and forbids them to commit what is rash or unjust.”
He also noted that religion in “indispensable to the maintenance of republican institutions.” There are numerous references to this by our founders, one is by Benjamin Rush, “...the only foundation for a useful education in a Republic is to be laid in the foundation of religion.” A republic is government under rule of law.
Democracy is rule of the people, or majority. The people make rules as you go, in other words a fluid society, with little direction and virtually no foundation. James Madison noted that democracies were as violent in their end as they are short in duration. Plato wrote in “The Republic” there are stages of government from aristocracy to those wanting to be honored to oligarchy (clique that love money and vote themselves and friends favors) to democracy that digresses to unrestrained self behavior abandoning self-control back to an aristocracy giving authority back to a strong leader who appears to have all the answers. Many times the last leader(s) are tyrannical.
Considering where we are, Aristotle wrote, “Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” We have lost our moorings. I heard of a survey question, “Do you need the Bible for morality?” A resounding no, with a significant number of professing Christians agreeing. My question, What is your definition morality? The prophet Jeremiah is correct in stating God wants to put His law in our hearts. Why? Because, our hearts are sick and in need of healing, individually and nationally.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
