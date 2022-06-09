Editor, the Advocate:
Free Clothes Ministry is a ministry that helps by giving away free clothes and other items. We also give spiritual support and encouragement to those in need.
We must get another building as soon as possible at 1004 S. Navarro St.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, TX 77901, attention Free Clothes Ministry.
Your help is needed as soon as possible.
For questions, contact Wilma Edwards 361-576-4748.
Wilma Edwards, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.