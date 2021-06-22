Editor, the Advocate:
The Free Clothes Ministry is still open, but we are still having problems with the condition of the building due to the heavy rains.
Thank you to all volunteers, and for all the monetary gifts, clothes and other items for families in need.
Thank you for the monetary gifts from the Family of Cathy, including several Gabriel Project volunteers and members of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary.
A bank account is open for monetary donations at Prosperity Bank, 101 N. Main St. Other donations can be made at Free Clothes Ministry, 1004 S. Navarro St. Contact Wilma M. Edwards at 361-576-4748.
Wilma M. Edwards, Victoria
