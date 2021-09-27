Editor, the Advocate:
The Free Clothes Ministry, located at 1004 S. Navarro St., is still open and giving clothes and ministry to those in need.
We are still needing monetary donations to make needed repairs on our building to get it up to city code.
Thank you to everyone who has helped us with this ministry.
For further information, contact Wilma Edwards at 361-576-4748. An account is open for donations at Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, TX 77901. Or you can mail your donation to Wilma Edwards at 3503 Callis St., Victoria, TX 77901.
Wilma Edwards, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.