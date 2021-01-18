Editor, the Advocate:
We at Free Clothes Ministry are reaching out seeking assistance with keeping our doors open to the public so we may continue to serve the community in which we live. We have served the community of Victoria and surrounding area with giving free clothes and other essentials to families and individuals in need for over 10 years and with your help we can continue to provide these free services for many more.
Free Clothes Ministry’s building is in dire need of repairs. Our roof needs to be replaced due to leaks and water damage which causes damage to the clothing and items given to those in need.
Free Clothes Ministry is supported under a nonprofit organization 501c for tax exemption and credit purpose for all that consider to give materials and monetary donations to help us continue to operate and give free clothing and essentials to anyone in need. We are located at 1004 S. Navarro St. where we serve and are open on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, but always available by phone on days the facility is not open for exigent circumstances. Free Clothes Ministry is strictly a volunteer operated organization and all donations received go to the assistance of the operational cost to provide free to those in need.
We need your love, help, and support to continue to bless others in their time of need by giving monetary donations to help us rebuild. An account has been set up at Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, Texas 77901 for monetary donations and you may also send by mail addressed to: 3503 Callis St., Victoria, Texas 77901 Attn: Free Clothes Ministry.
We thank you in advance for your blessing and consideration to help us in our ministry of charity which never fails with God (1 Corinthians 13:8). For more information or to receive free clothes please do not hesitate to contact us.
God bless,
Ms. Wilma Edwards, founder/director, Victoria
