Editor, the Advocate:
Th Free Clothes Ministry needs help. We are still receiving clothes and other items. No building and now we can’t afford to pay to save the land. We need the land to put another building.
Southside needs a community building.
I know there are people that care.
I pray that Victoria can do this.
Contact the city manager and tax office and mayor.
The land is 1004 S. Navarro St.
I pray that you let the city care about people.
An account is set up at Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria 77901, Free Clothes Ministry.
Wilma Edwards, Victoria
