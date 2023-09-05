Editor, the Advocate:
Whittaker Chambers (1901-1961), an American writer and editor who had formerly been a Soviet communist spy before he recanted and defected to the West, stated:
“Freedom is a need of the soul, and nothing else. It is in striving toward God that the soul strives continually after a condition of freedom. God alone is the inciter and guarantor of freedom. He is the only guarantor.
"External freedom is only and aspect of interior freedom. Political freedom, as the Western world has known it, is only a political reading of the Bible. Religion and freedom are indivisible. Without freedom the soul dies. Without the soul there is no justification for freedom.”
Freedom comes from God. Psalms 33:12 — Blessed is the Nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom HE hath chosen for HIS own inheritance.
America and its people belong to the LORD.
John Fisher, Point Comfort