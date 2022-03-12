Editor, the Advocate:
Freedom right now is the most expensive commodity in the world. But at the same time it has come to unite the people of all countries.
Many people around the world will suffer the cost of freedom, but not so much as the people of Ukraine. They will fight to their last breath to keep their country free.
The people of the world will not tolerate the forceful invasion of any country. The Soviet Union has come to know that to be true.
The people of the world have let their voices be heard. The battle for peace and freedom will not be easy. For the world to coexist in the future, this is what we will need to do. Stand united.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
