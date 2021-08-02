Editor, the Advocate:
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is not something to be secured in any one moment of time. We must struggle to preserve it every day. And freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
It is not enough for freedom to be won but also sustained. Cultural observer Os Guinness argues that the American experiment in freedom is at risk. Summoning historical evidence on how democracies evolve. Guinness concludes, "the ultimate threat to the American Republic will be Americans. The problem is not wolves at the door but termites in the floor.”
The future of America depends on whether Americans will rise to the challenge of living up to Americans' unfilled potential for freedom both for itself and for the world. Could it be that these last many years America has drifted away from God and his word the Bible and we are facing God's judgment in three areas, military, economically and morally. See Jeremiah 18:7-10, “At one moment I might speak considering a nation or concerning a kingdom to uproot, to pull down or to destroy it; if that nation against which I have spoken turns from its evil, I will relent concerning the calamity I planned to bring on it. Or at another moment I might speak concerning a nation or concerning a Kingdom to build up or to plant it; If it does evil in my sight by not obeying my voice, then I will think better of the good with which I promised to bless it.”
God intends for Christians to be the salt and light on this earth. That with His truth the Bible we are to have a preserving influence on our nation, holding the nation back from moral spoilage and decay.
The ungodly cannot be expected to elect righteous officials and to enact legislation based on God's word.
God's people can make a difference in this nation if they are willing to pay the price of personal involvement. The ministers of Christ-centered Bible teaching should be the spiritual leaders influencing Washington, D.C., all the state capitals, counties, and cities.
Check out American history and you will see from the beginning of this nation, the Bible, and godly people, live by, and governed by the standards of the Bible. God will bless those who obey His word or judge those who do not.
Choose this day whom you will serve.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
