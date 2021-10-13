Editor, the Advocate:
Freedom of speech on the minds of U.S. Presidents:
James Madison said, “A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy, or perhaps both.”
George Washington said, “Truth will ultimately prevail where pains is taken to bring it to light.”
Samuel Adams said, “No people will tamely surrender their liberties, nor can any be easily subdued, when knowledge is diffused, and virtue is preserved.”
Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”
Ephesians 4:25 gives us what is needed for today. “Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor; for we are members of one of another.”
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
