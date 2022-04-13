Editor, the Advocate:
The focus of liberal media, progressive educators, and opportunistic politicians on group identity is a violation of one of the most transcendent values of Western Civilization: since God is an individual, so is God’s image. The freedom of the individual to be thought of and treated individually, not labelled or manipulated or destroyed as a group, is central to our way of life, however imperfectly acted upon.
Evangelical Christians, conservative Catholics, and the political right have been labelled so much we could start our own brand. I’ll deal with a few.
We’re xenophobic? No, many of us appreciate the beauty of diversity. We do want a controlled border that, like a good filter, allows the good in and keeps the bad out. Most nations have tried to maintain their borders: why not ours? Are they racist?
We’re in league with Christian nationalists? God only knows how many of us attempt to make the world a better place, and donate much money and volunteering for the poor, yet never dream of forcefully imposing our faith on the country. We no more trust God as government (when imposed by mere mortals) than we trust government as God (period).
We’re divisive? It’s the leftist college students who are shouting down conservative speakers, threatening their sponsors, and excluding both from political and moral discussions; it’s the leftist media who refuse to report anything negative about their favorite politicians. It’s the left who says a school can help a child determine his/her gender, and that parents have no say.
None of this group shaming is happenstance. It has destroyed other countries from within; it could destroy ours. While we focus on Putin as a madman, we install a Supreme Court Justice who cannot say what a woman is, sounding like a madwoman. I believe she feared how she, an in intersectional nominee, might be branded by yet another group. Fifty-three Senators confirmed her. Either they’re not biologists, either, or they fear the labels, the branding—and the loss of power.
Sticks and stones break bones in Ukraine; in America, land of free speech, mere words break our voices.
Ralph Nance, Victoria
