Editor, the Advocate:
Parents have the first responsibility for the education of their children and a serious responsibility to give good example. They work to provide an environment for initiating respect and responsibility in their children. Parents have the right to choose a school for their children which corresponds to their convictions and provides the opportunity for successful learning.
A school board with members who are conscientious of the rights of parents, students and educators can deliver the education environment needed for successful learning. My friend, Dale Zuck, has these qualities. He is seeking the position of trustee for VISD District 4 to help achieve the VISD mission of excellence in learning.
Dale grew up in a family of educators where he learned a true respect for the life of a professional in education. He understands the dedication and commitment it takes to be a successful teacher and administrator. Dale believes in improved compensation for teachers and those in charge of maintaining an environment conducive to learning.
Dale Zuck has been a successful businessman in the field of finance. His knowledge in investment and management truly qualifies him to be a fiscal watchdog for the taxpayers of Victoria while serving the school district. His trustworthiness, planning skills, and empathy for educators and other employees of the district will influence his policy-making duty as a school board member. Dale Zuck, is a man of great character, willing to humbly serve. Vote for Dale Zuck.
Janice Ohrt, Victoria
