Editor, the Advocate:
This is a thank you note for a reunion that the Victoria Advocate helped create. The article on the front page of Saturday, Nov. 7, titled “Mr. Pocket” was the key. The man’s wife turns out to be a cousin I hadn’t seen in about 50 years. Her name was mentioned in the article with her maiden name. We connected via telephone and he gave me her number. Thank you very much.
Cheryl Roden, Victoria
