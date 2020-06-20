Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you, Gary Burns. It’s unbelievable that the county judge and other commissioners think they can weasel out of the audit. We all know what it’s going to show: They did not directly steal our money, they wasted it on nothing (Officers Club – thank you, Judge Zeller), or let it be stolen by the Kansas crooks. Thanks again, judge – no legal action is possible at this distance and while we are on the subject why can’t you guys ever hire Victorians?
Keep on them, Gary! You are our only hope.
Stephen Rigsby, Victoria
