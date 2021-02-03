Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs-down to the local government roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine and the registration website. My mother is 75, diabetic, in the 1B eligible group and still cannot get a slot. I'm certain younger people are receiving it before her.
Every time she gets on line, she is "in line," but the slots come back unavailable or full. Getting through on the phone is a brick wall. There needs to be an actual human on the line, not a recording. My mother is so frustrated, she is close to having nervous breakdowns.
It's past time this vaccine gets to pharmacies and local doctors. Maybe then, she might have her chance, but until then, this government roll out is a joke and shameful.
Kathy Harlow, Victoria
