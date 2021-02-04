Editor, the Advocate:
I recently was in a local testing lab for some routine blood work. In conversation with the tech that took my blood she informed me that she did not take the COVID-19 vaccine when offered and she never takes a flu vaccine. Her thoughts were that COVID-19 is like the flu. My comment to this was “except that COVID-19 kills you.”Her response to that was the flu killed more people.
It would be nice for her to be more informed. According to the CDC there were an estimated 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths in the 2019-2020 season (cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm), there have been over 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 this past year. Her lack of knowledge on this is not my issue. My problem is her lack of concern for my safety by not taking the vaccine when offered.
I am a 71 year old with a couple of underlying conditions, so this makes me more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus than most.
If you make an assumption this tech may have the virus and be asymptomatic, she would be capable of passing it to me.
This lack of concern for my safety is totally wrong. If she or others of her staff do not want the vaccine, they should find a different job.
With the opportunity to infect me and others, you would think there would be a moral obligation to protect your fellow man.
Think about it.
Ron Mayes, Yorktown
Thank you very much Ron for your informative letter....Vaccinate, social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask. It's not that hard.
