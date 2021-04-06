Editor, the Advocate:
God is good all the time. Speaking of time, even though 2020-2021 brought the Coronavirus, God’s hand was on the Bethlehem Maternity Home. Through His divine intervention, donations, volunteers, etc. continued to flow allowing the fruition of a house that was to become a home. With housing being an issue for so many, God’s call to us, all of us, to make housing available to women in a crisis pregnancy and their unborn child was absolutely necessary.
We want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one who has donated to us to make the Bethlehem a reality our sincere thanks. Your generosity will make it possible for a mother-to-be and her unborn child to have a safe and secure home to grow as God intended.
Most recently, thank you Twice Blessed for your donation of $10,000 to this awesome ministry. You made it possible for us to purchase a storage building and make it climate controlled where we can store precious baby items such as formula, food, etc. for “the little ones” in addition to other items necessary for the moms and their babies.
Blessings to all who opened their hearts to the needs of the most vulnerable, the unborn and listening to God’s command.
Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14).
Thanks be to God,
Barbara and Fred Williams, co-founders, Victoria
