Editor, the Advocate:
There is a theory that many Americans have taken on, which rejects the position of the founding fathers. A theory that insisted that unalienable rights could not have been endowed upon men by their Creator, for they had no Creator.
This, according to the Bible, absurd theory speculated that human beings were simply the current stage of an endless progression of development or evolution. If you believe the Bible and God who gave it, then you believe in the God with unalienable rights.
How do we dare to exert our rights over God’s? How can you be unconcerned about ungodly laws that violate the rights of God in exerting ungodly rights?
Psalm 2 tells us that human society rebels against God and His anointed Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ, provoking God‘s wrath and sure judgment. God has decreed that His Son will rule the earth.
How essential that we submit now and take refuge in His Son and find blessing rather than a curse and distraction.
Proverbs 3:7 : Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil.
Proverbs 30:12: There is a generation that are pure in their own eyes, and yet are not washed from their filthiness. God have mercy.
Remember our veterans this July 4th. They defend our God given rights. Tell veterans thank you for your service.
Pastor John R. Fisher, American Legion Chaplain, Point Comfort
