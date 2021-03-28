Editor, the Advocate:
The force that silences conservative opinion is the same force that removed prayer and the ten commandments from our schools, and for the same reason. They want to silence the conscience of America so they can get away with their behaviors.
The Federal government actions since Jan. 20th have honored and endorsed the gods of Baal, earth and chaos. We know these actions do not please the God of Creation since a commandment states: I am the Lord your God and you shall not have any other gods before me.
The actions that place the pleasures of man as more important than following God’s plan for creation will honor and endorse the god of Baal. The actions that place the needs of the earth over employing thousands of workers to feed their families, will honor and endorse the gods of earth. Opening the borders to allow illegal activity to go unchecked honors and endorses the god of chaos.
There is hope however, a good citizen only needs to: Pay attention to the ideas being discussed. Pray to the Creator for wisdom, and then contact your representative to impart the wisdom. Contacting your congressman takes the same amount of time as a social media post but is counted and much more effective. Our representatives, need our wisdom and support to represent us honestly. God and our representatives are two strong forces. This is how our country is designed to work.
This method of exercising our duty in our representative republic style of government is not taught in government funded schools and universities. They will leave off the part about praying to your God for wisdom. Our school’s curriculum routinely honors pagan gods. Examples include: Health classes that present adulterous activities as normal human behavior honor and endorse the god of Baal. Science classes that present evolution as how everything was created honor and endorse the gods of the earth. Schools that don’t enforce laws of proper behavior and etiquette honor and endorse the god of chaos. It seems that the law interprets honoring and endorsing pagan gods as constitutional and honoring and endorsing the Creator God as unconstitutional during government funded activities.
For these reasons, guardians should not trust schools with children’s morality and character but should spend time correcting what is taught using God’s Word. Also send letters to your legislators requesting that God’s Word be treated fairly by all.
John Cordes, Victoria
