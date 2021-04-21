Editor, the Advocate:
Taken from Leviticus Chapter 26,
God warns that any nation which rejects the principles of His Word will be destroyed from within and from without. From this Old Testament scripture some will say this was given to the Israelites, but a look into history will prove these principles are eternal for all.
First of all, a nation must avoid idolatry and false worship. God is not going to change His Word because we do not like His principles. God is watching, and we can be blessed by obeying His Word or be destroyed by our rejecting our Creator’s laws. God will bless a nation with abundance of all resources if they learn to walk with Him. He gives eternal peace to those who learn to obey and love Him and follow no other gods. God will manifest Himself, Lord Jesus, and Holy Spirit only to those people who do not compromise His Word. His presence will be seen everywhere.
We can choose His way of life or we can choose our own way and be destroyed, by our own doings. But as this chapter warns, if you will not listen to God, He must because of His justice, discipline the disobedient for their own good.
Perplexity and distress will come in mental and physical diseases, crop failures, not enough resources and other nations come to defeat us. Wild animals running rampant, so many unheard-of events that should bring us to the point to repent and turn back to the principles of God’s Word.
Are we not held hostage these days by other countries that we owe a lot of money? How can a nation that makes alliances with other countries, that do not believe in the God and Savior of America, the Lord Jesus Christ, be blessed, when their trust is in making friends with the ungodly?
All through world history and Bible history, which God is the God of history, man keeps repeating his big mistake by disobeying God’s Word.
We see nations that have been blessed and nations that are destroyed, why? One reason, respectful fear of God or no respect for God at all. People in the world have a choice, follow the Savior, Jesus Christ, or follow, King self, Satan, and the world.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
