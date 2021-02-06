Editor, the Advocate:
Watching local Fox News Thursday night I was once again subjected to a staged “interview” of Governor Abbott by the local news anchor. Instead of being a real interview, it was a free campaign ad in which Abbott was tossed softball questions (probably provided by the governor’s staff), with the governor giving supposedly impromptu answers which he probably read from a teleprompter.
The Governor doesn’t dare have a real interview or town hall-type meeting in which the public can ask valid questions like why does he feel he can manage a city’s police force better than that city’s mayor when he can’t manage his own felonious attorney general or wacky lieutenant governor? He certainly wouldn’t want to have to defend his weak and wishy-washy approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in well over 38,000 dead Texans. He can get tough with liberal mayors but has no real control over his own political party.
Jim Ford, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.