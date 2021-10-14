Editor, the Advocate:
CNN published a story the other day, titled, "Someone needs to remind Greg Abbott he is a conservative." As a Texan who appreciates Gov. Abbott, I'm compelled to give CNN a response. As he's a blessing to the State of Texas, he never stops working to protect Texans. Where Fed falls short, he takes over.
I strongly question the logic behind this piece. It insulted, undermined, and misjudged the intent of Gov. Abbott's most recent executive order. If you aren't up to speed, the executive order strictly prohibits any business, whether it is state, federal, or private, from having vaccination mandates on its employees as well as customers. The following is a direct quote from the CNN story, "But wait, you say, Aren't Republicans like Abbott in the party that holds, as one of their core beliefs, that government should not intrude in individuals' lives? That the government that governs least governs best? And following that logic, Abbott telling private companies what to do is, literally, the exact opposite of that governing philosophy, right? Right!".
The story offends me, this is my answer.
Dear CNN,
Begging your pardon, it is not the exact opposite of that governing philosophy, in fact, it is a very wise way of protecting the "individual lives" from being governed by entities that really should not have the authority to govern anyone other than themselves. Why would anyone be OK with allowing businesses the authority to violate a U.S. citizen's Constitutional Rights? Texans cherish and protect Texans' rights. We don't just roll over and take something handed down that violates these rights. Thankfully, our Governor is fearlessly refusing to allow the residents of Texas to be subjected to tyranny from the White House. I personally am grateful that we have such a courageous leader that fulfills his duty to Texas residents as a Governor. While I am aware this virus has many people in a hysterical panic, the way we attend to our personal health, should always be our choice. It is our body; it is our life. I will not comment my view on the vaccination, simply because I don't wish to impose my health choice on anyone else, but I firmly believe that what our Governor has done, is justified. So to be clear, your answer is not right, it's wrong.
Trisha Behrens-Suttles, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.