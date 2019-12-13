Editor, the Advocate:
Gulf Bend Center would like to thank The O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation for a recent grant award in the amount of $200,000. This funding will be used to continue supporting the efforts associated with providing services and assistance to the residents of the Wellness Community, located in Victoria.
The Wellness Community has served as home to individuals from various populations: 44% of whom self-identify as previously homeless within our community, 15% were in substandard housing, 6% were in a nursing home or group home and 32% were not living independently but, with relatives. Through referrals and in partnership with supportive case management staff and medical providers our residents have been able to transition out of costly nursing care facilities or, from unsafe and temporary situations into independent, healthy homes.
We’ve seen positive outcomes with this model and look to your partnership to assist us in continuing to support these efforts. 70% of our residents have experienced positive change, with 51% having become employed. Residents engage in community activities, participate in group and individual counseling, have access to onsite medical care and so much more.
The O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation’s generous donation will allow us to sustain our efforts in providing services for the residents at the Wellness Community. We truly appreciate your expressed support and confidence in the Center and its mission.
Jessica Dodds, Gulf Bend Center marketing and public relations, Victoria
