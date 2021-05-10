Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to express my gratitude to the people who called me, came by, etc. when they saw on Facebook that my credit card was found at Dairy Queen on Red River Street. I was not aware that it had been left there. Apparently it fell out of my husband’s billfold. A special thanks to the couple who found it and turned it in to Cashier Tasha. The honesty, integrity, and thoughtfulness of all these people proves there are still a lot of good and caring people in this world. Again, I thank you.
Delores Steen, Victoria
