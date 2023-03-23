Editor, the Advocate:
The greatest event in history is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Why? It gives to mankind the hope of life beyond the grave. Gives us eternal forgiveness of sin. Christ's resurrection promises to all who believe in HIM, HIS saving-resurrected life now, and in death. 1 Corinthians 15, gives the many witnesses and evidence that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. There is no other religion that says their savior died for our sins. We, of all people, need to always give thanks to God for His sacrifice, gift to us: the death, burial, resurrection of God’s Son.
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort