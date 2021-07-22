Editor, the Advocate:
In 2010, the landmark supreme court case DC v. Heller turned the fight for gun rights in Republicans favor. But lately, a new case from California could change the landscape once again.
Miller v. Bonta is a case from California that challenges the state’s assault weapons ban. On June 4, Judge Roger T. Benitez ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.
The California attorney general requested a stay pending an appeal on the order to overturn the assault weapons ban. The next week Bonta appealed the decision, sending the case to a panel of three judges on the 9th Circuit Court known largely for its activism and rulings in favor of progressive causes.
The three-judge panel temporarily blocked the ruling overturning the assault weapons ban.
But this is where things get tricky. Should the 9th Circuit rule in favor of the state of California the case will either be taken up by the Supreme Court or be struck down like other gun rights cases.
Should the case be taken up by the Supreme Court it will face conservative judges who are hard to predict in their rulings on such cases and liberal judges who will most certainly rule in favor of California.
Or the Supreme Court will turn down the case giving a win to California legislatures and the California attorney general.
Should the Supreme Court rule in favor of the assault weapons ban the case gives the go ahead to the Biden Administration and the rest of the federal government to infringe on the rights of law abiding citizens.
And it will give power to an already overarching ATF who is known for failures like Fast and Furious, Waco and Ruby Ridge.
And it could affect the ability of families to defend themselves.
Brenndan Deffendall, Waelder
