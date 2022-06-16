Editor, the Advocate:
Following the horrible shooting event in Uvalde, I agree we must do something. First thing our government goes to is gun control. We already have gun control laws on the books. A barrel full of new gun control laws, would not prevent even one more shooting if the sick criminal wants a gun.
Unwittingly, our government created the lucrative black market. When something is forbidden, black market outlaws will find a way to obtain and market it to anyone with the money.
Government took God out of our schools. No more prayers (until the shooting starts). Government took pride and integrity out of our schools. Students no longer stand facing our glorious U.S. flag with their hands over their hearts pledging allegiance to the flag. Government took discipline out of our schools and away from parents. If teachers or parents punish a child, all he/she has to do is call the government-created Child Protective Services, and the adult goes to court.
I won't mention names, but our last president had 1.3% inflation and a national average of $2.36 per gallon gasoline. Our current president, in all his wisdom, took immediate control of the Energy Department, and stopped drilling in the name of green energy, which was overturned by the Supreme Court. While I do drive an electric car, I appreciate the advantages, green will never replace petroleum. Ya just can't get tires and plastic out of a solar panel.
Did I mention our current administration has inflation at 8.54% and as of this writing, the national average for a gallon of gas is $5? Truckers pay more for diesel. They must pass on the increased transportation cost to the store shelves, this is called inflation.
I'm just an old lo-tech redneck and claim to not have all the answers to keep our precious children safe in schools, but I would start with only one service entrance to the school building, but every classroom would have an emergency exit. I firmly believe a child is safer running across a playground instead of sitting in a desk chair. All the answers take common sense. But the commonsense fuel gauge in government is sitting on empty.
I need a drink. Gonna shut up now and go to the Bag for a safety meeting.
Jim Cook, Thomaston
