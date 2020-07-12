Editor, the Advocate:
An important set of Republican Primary run-off elections re coming up on July 14. I am writing to encourage you to vote for the conservative choice in the race for Tax Assessor-Collector: David Hagan.
He is not a bureaucrat! He is his own man and has the independence to always make wise and right choices. With a strong and conservative record of fighting for low taxes, we can count on David to watch for wasteful spending and eliminate it.
David has a heart for service and has worked hard to make our community a better place to live. He has worked in Hospice services to serving the taxpayers on Victoria City Council.
He brings education and a successful business career to the office. We can trust and believe him when he says that he will do all he can to make the tax office and Victoria County government serve the taxpayers.
In today’s news we hear a lot about special interest. David’s only interest is in the good of Victoria County residents. Please join me in electing David Hagan to the Victoria County Tax Office.
Debbie Harris, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.