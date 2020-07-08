Editor, the Advocate:
There’s a wonderful short speech about “The Man in the Arena” by Teddy Roosevelt, who describes the man in the arena striving to accomplish things while being criticized by those who won’t get in the arena themselves to try and do something.
We’re unfortunately seeing a lot of that kind of behavior, from the police being mocked by people who would never do the hard job of a police officer to criticism of local officials who do the best they can under difficult circumstances.
Hindsight is always 20/20, and many folks seem to have their 20/20 glasses on these days. While some may want to criticize principled conservatives like David Hagan who give years of their lives to public service, I say where would we be without them?
While we may disagree with certain positions that someone takes, I think we can all agree that serving on a city council or school board is often a thankless task.
It’s a blessing when those with strong principles who will fight for the taxpayers are willing to make the sacrifices to serve their communities. David fought hard for years on city council to cut taxes and keep spending and debt in check, and it was often a lonely battle.
There’s a lot of truth in the old saying “Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good”, and I strongly encourage you to vote for a good man in the Republican runoff for Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Mary Jacquenet, Victoria
