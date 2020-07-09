Editor, the Advocate:
We know David Hagan, and we know he will stick to his guns when things get tough and stay true to his principles when the chips are down. He doesn’t owe anyone to get the job of Tax Assessor-Collector that he’s running for, and we can count on David to do what’s right, not just go along to get along. We know David is a hard worker, and that once he sets a goal or puts his mind to something, he will keep working until it’s done. We need people with strong morals and work ethics in elected office, and I’m happy to see David stepping up for this position that is so vital to our county and that effects all of us who pay taxes. Tuesday July 14 is election day in the run-offs for Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector, so don’t forget to vote!
Ernie Byrd, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.