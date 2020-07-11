Editor, the Advocate:
I want to endorse a good man for the job of Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector in this Republican Primary runoff election that’s swiftly approaching.
David Hagan is a true conservative with strong principles who shares our values. When he talks about improving customer service at the Tax Office, we can count on him to do all he can to get rid of those lines at the Tax Office that most of us have stood waiting in at one time or another.
David is a man of faith and strong morals who clearly loves his family and community very much.
While Tax Assessor-Collector isn’t the only race in the Republican runoff election here on Tuesday, please make sure you vote in that race, and vote for David Hagan.
Caleb Nemes, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.